Airtel kick-starts annual ‘5 Days of Love’ Xmas initiative

Telecommunications service provider, Airtel Nigeria has commenced its annual Christmas feeding initiative tagged ‘5 Days of Love’, as it rolled out the drums to celebrate the less privileged at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in Lagos yesterday. The Airtel ‘5 Days of Love’ programme is designed to cater for less privileged persons as well as support people in communities across the country. Since the commencement of the initiative eight years ago, Airtel is said to have partnered with leading fast-food vendors to feed people across major cities.

However, the last edition took an unprecedented approach following the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as the campaign focused on the distribution of raw food supplies to 5,000 vulnerable families in IDP camps. According to the company, this season of the ‘5 Days of Love’ is focused on distributing food in five days to 5,000 people across 5 states – Lagos, Ogun, Enugu, Rivers and Kaduna. At the Lagos distribution, 1,000 persons including children, women, youth and the elderly were served nourishing meals in a fun-filled atmosphere.

Speaking during the Lagos event, Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil, noted that the Christmas season is a time of celebration and is synonymous with giving and sharing especially with the less privileged who have no one to cater to them and over the years, Airtel Nigeria has celebrated the yuletide season with the less privileged through its ‘5 Days of Love’ programme.

