Airtel kicks off ‘Touching Lives Season 6’

Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering and uplifting vulnerable people, building communities, and creating value for all its stakeholders as it announces the commencement of the sixth edition of its flagship CSR intervention, ‘Airtel Touching Lives 6.’ Speaking in Lagos during a media launch of ‘Airtel Touching Lives 6,’ Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, said a strong sense of purpose was driving Airtel Nigeria’s relentless focus on sustainable initiatives that can positively impact the various communities where it operates in. According to Ogunsanya, the purposeispowerfulasitdoesnotjust define an individual or an entity but drives its every action and decision. “In 2001, Airtel procured its operating license which is now in the process of being renewed.

While it is possible to procure and renew an operating license, you can only earn a social license. “A social license is the love, loyalty, friendship, and affection you get from the communities where you operate as well as from your different stakeholders. While Airtel has renewed its operating license to provide telecommunications services, it is committed to its purpose of empowering and uplifting people and making a positive and lasting impact in the lives of its stakeholders, thereby earning its social licence.

“To realise this vision, the Airtel Touching Lives initiative was created to offer relief and hope to the underprivileged and downtrodden and also inspire the strong and the wealthy to support the vulnerable and the poor,” he said. The Airtel CEO also noted that Airtel Touching Lives 6 would continue to focus on the overall philosophy of the programme while taking cognisance of key events such as the global pandemic that has made life difficult for many people. “In the last 16 months, our lives have dramatically changed with Covid-19 and its many variants and waves.

In our approach for Season 6, we will pay attention to Covid-19 but we will also focus on education and other areas and we will not deviate from seeking out indigent and medically challenged persons who desperately need help,” he said. Ogunsanya urged the public to be part of the initiative by nominating projects, persons, and communities that require support.

According to him, “the nomination process is simple. Once you nominate an individual or cause, our team will review and assess the situation and determine if a follow-up visit will be required.” Currently, in its 6th season, Airtel Touching Lives is Airtel Nigeria’s flagship corporate philanthropy initiative aimed at providing succor to the underprivileged, hard to reach, vulnerable, and disadvantaged in society.

