Airtel loses N14.1bn to 8.3m unlinked SIMs in Q2’22

Airtel Nigeria said it lost revenue totalling N14.1 billion ($34 million) in the second quarter of 2022 – between April and June due to the failure of some of its customers to link their National Identification Number (NIN) with their SIMs. Its parent company, Airtel Africa, disclosed this in its quarterly result for the period ended June 30, 2022. According to the company, a total of 13.6 million Airtel customers were initially barred out of which 5.3 million (39 per cent) subsequently submitted their NINs and 2.3 million (17 per cent) have subsequently been verified and unbarred.

This shows that a total of 8.3 million customers of the telecom company are yet to submit their NINs as of June 30 this year. This, the telco said, resulted “in a loss of approximately $34 million revenue in the quarter and a corresponding impact of 7.5 percentage points on the growth rate.”

Explaining how the NIN issue affected its revenue, Airtel said: “Following a directive issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on December 7, 2020 to all Nigerian telecom operators, Airtel Nigeria has been working with government to ensure that all our subscribers provide their valid National Identification Numbers (NINs) to update SIM registration records. To complete the registration process, we must link the NIN information received with the SIM of the respective subscribers and share the same with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).”

