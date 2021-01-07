Business

Airtel Nigeria bags two awards

Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been recognised for its efforts in storytelling and PR innovation at the 5th edition of the Lagos Public Relations and Industry Gala (LaPRIGA), a prominent communications industry event at the instance of the Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

The Corporate Communications department of Airtel Nigeria has also been awarded the ‘Best Corporate Communications Team’ in Africa by the prestigious Sustainability, Entrepreneurship and Responsibility Awards (SERAs), a prominent award platform designed to celebrate excellence in the practice of Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Africa. According to a citation read in honour of Airtel Nigeria at the LaPRIGA event, the telco was bestowed with ‘Best Brand in Storytelling’ and ‘Best Innovation in PR Practice’ awards for scoring high on a wide range of parameters ranging from creativity, storytelling and proactively engaging its various stakeholders.

The panel of judges of the SERAs said the Airtel Nigeria Corporate Communications department had consistently and flawlessly designed and implemented programmes to not just uplift the vulnerable, underprivileged, and hard-to-reach in the society but has been unwavering in its commitment to championing corporate philanthropy and exemplary CSR practice in Nigeria. Commenting on the awards, Director, Corporate Communications & CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Emeka Oparah, commended the organisers of LaPRIGA and SERAs for creating platforms to recognize and reward excellence in the practice of Public Relations and CSR/Sustainability in Nigeria.

