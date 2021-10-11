Airtel Nigeria names CCO

Airtel Nigeria has appointed its current Home Broadband Director, Godfrey Efeurhobo, as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). The company said in a statement that Efeurhobo, whose appointment will take effect on October 18, 2021, will report to the chief executive officer and managing director as a member of the executive council.

It added that Efeurobo would be responsible for Airtel Nigeria’s commercial team comprising of regional operations’ teams, central sales and distribution, retail, customer service, brand and marketing.

He started his professional career with PricewaterhouseCoopers Nigeria before joining Econet Wireless Nigeria in 2002.

Efeurhobo brings to his new role over 20 years’ experience, most of which has been in the telecommunications industry with 16 years in Airtel Nigeria where he progressively held a variety of senior roles, including chief sales and distribution officer, regional operations director south region, director commercial strategy and planning, director programmes and strategy, among others.

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmekonkil, explained that his appointment was in fulfillment of the company’s commitment to continue to take big bets on talents, reward consistent performance and provide the right leadership structure that will delight and exceed customers’ expectations

