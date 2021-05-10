Airtel Nigeria picks CEO

Airtel Nigeria has appointed C. Surendran as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from August 1, 2021.

Surendran will also be appointed to the company’s executive committee as regional operating director, reporting to the CEO of Airtel Africa plc and the Board of Airtel Networks (Nigeria) Limited.

A statement by the company noted that he was appointed to re place Olusegun Ogunsanya who has been appointed managing director and chief executive officer of Airtel Africa plc with effect from October 1, 2021. Surendran has over 30 years of business experience, including 15 years at Xerox.

He will move into his new role from June 1, 2021 and spend the time onboarding into the business until July 31, 2021. Surendran has been with Bharti Airtel since 2003 and had contributed immensely in various roles across customer experience, sales and business operations.

As CEO, Karnataka, which is the largest circle in Airtel India with over $1billion in revenue, Surendran delivered exceptional performance with significant movement in Revenue Market Share (RMS) over last few years, currently at 54 per cent.

Like this: Like Loading...