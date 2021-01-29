News Top Stories

Airtel Nigeria renews license with N71.6bn

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

MTN to follow suit as license expires August 31

One of the leading telecommunications operators in Nigeria, Airtel, has paid the sum of N71.6 billion ($189 million) to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to renew its operating license in the country. With this, the company, whose current license expires November this year, has secured the nod of the government to operate in Nigeria for another 10 years. Airtel was issued a Uni-versal Access Service License (UASL) in 2006, which is to expire on 30th November, 2021.

Announcing the renewal through a statement released yesterday, the parent body of the Nigerian unit, Airtel Africa, said the NCC has approved the renewal of spectrum licenses in 900 and 1800 Megahertz (MHZ) for its subsidiary Airtel Nigeria. Spectrums are radio frequencies allocated to mobile industries and other sectors for communication over the airwaves. Airtel Nigeria is the largest operating unit of Airtel Africa, which operates in 14 countries. According to the Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Raghunath Mandava, the license renewal followed an application to the telecoms regulator.

He added that NCC subsequently offered the telco the opportunity to renew its spectrum licenses for a period of 10 years with effect from December 1, 2021, until November 30, 2031, which the company accepted.

Mandava added that under the terms of the spectrum licenses, Airtel Nigeria had paid N71.6 billion ($189 million) in respect of the license renewal fees. Meanwhile, there are strong indications that MTN Nigeria, the largest operator by subscribers, may have also commenced the process of renewing its license with the NCC. MTN’s operating spectrum, which was issued along with the digitalmobile license in 2001, had an original expiry date of February 2016.

The company, however, paid the sum of $94.2 million in 2015 to secure the license for the 900MHz and 1800MHz frequency bands and the extension for another five years. The five-year license expires on August 31, 2021, according to NCC’s database.

Globacom, which has a 20-year national carrier license issued on the 1st of September 2002 will see it expire on 31st August 2022. The fourth GSM operator, 9mobile, will also be expected to renew its license early next year as its current 15-year license expires on April 16, 2022.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Northern Cleric calls on the north to use Femi Fani Kayode’s support to promote the region

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Femi Fani Kayode’s visit to Zamfara state and the conferment of a chieftancy title on him, by the Shinkafi Emirate may have generated a lot of negative reaction and resistance from some sections of the north, but Northern Cleric, Deyemi Saka has called on the north to see the matter, as a golden opportunity […]
News

Police Commission promotes 20, 356 officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…elevates 9 CPs to AIG The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Thursday day,announced the promotion of a total of 20,356 officers to the next ranks. Among the officers promoted were nine Commissioners of Police (CP) to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG). Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. […]
News

Buhari to UN: Nigeria’ll mobilise NYSC members, 17 leaders for SDGs policy

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the United Nations that Nigeria will engage the services of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members across the country and 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Ambassadors to champion the implementation of SDGs 2030 at the grassroots. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica