Airtel Nigeria renews license with N71.6bn

MTN to follow suit as license expires August 31

One of the leading telecommunications operators in Nigeria, Airtel, has paid the sum of N71.6 billion ($189 million) to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to renew its operating license in the country. With this, the company, whose current license expires November this year, has secured the nod of the government to operate in Nigeria for another 10 years. Airtel was issued a Uni-versal Access Service License (UASL) in 2006, which is to expire on 30th November, 2021.

Announcing the renewal through a statement released yesterday, the parent body of the Nigerian unit, Airtel Africa, said the NCC has approved the renewal of spectrum licenses in 900 and 1800 Megahertz (MHZ) for its subsidiary Airtel Nigeria. Spectrums are radio frequencies allocated to mobile industries and other sectors for communication over the airwaves. Airtel Nigeria is the largest operating unit of Airtel Africa, which operates in 14 countries. According to the Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Raghunath Mandava, the license renewal followed an application to the telecoms regulator.

He added that NCC subsequently offered the telco the opportunity to renew its spectrum licenses for a period of 10 years with effect from December 1, 2021, until November 30, 2031, which the company accepted.

Mandava added that under the terms of the spectrum licenses, Airtel Nigeria had paid N71.6 billion ($189 million) in respect of the license renewal fees. Meanwhile, there are strong indications that MTN Nigeria, the largest operator by subscribers, may have also commenced the process of renewing its license with the NCC. MTN’s operating spectrum, which was issued along with the digitalmobile license in 2001, had an original expiry date of February 2016.

The company, however, paid the sum of $94.2 million in 2015 to secure the license for the 900MHz and 1800MHz frequency bands and the extension for another five years. The five-year license expires on August 31, 2021, according to NCC’s database.

Globacom, which has a 20-year national carrier license issued on the 1st of September 2002 will see it expire on 31st August 2022. The fourth GSM operator, 9mobile, will also be expected to renew its license early next year as its current 15-year license expires on April 16, 2022.

