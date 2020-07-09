Airtel, Nokia deploy VoLTE network

Indian telecoms operator, Bharti Airtel, has partnered with Nokia to power its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) network in India, a move the companies argued would improve the reliability of the operator’s calling services and enhance the customer experience. In a statement, Nokia said its CloudBand-based software offerings were the foundation of what it claimed to be the biggest cloud-based VoLTE network in India, supporting more than 110 million people in the country. The network spans India’s 22 telecom service areas and uses commercial off-the-shelf IT hardware with cloudbased virtualised network functions (VNFs), resulting in the consumption of “much less power and space compared to the traditional 2G/3G Circuit Switched legacy core”. Following the deployment, Airtel is able to free up spectrum by winding down its 3G network and make call connectivity faster, more reliable, and costefficient, the vendor said. Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel, noted the tieup would allow it to “build a future-ready and agile network” as it aimed to simplify its architecture and accelerate delivery of innovative services and improved customer experience. Airtel will also use Nokia’s CloudBand Infrastructure Software to create revenue opportunities for 5G and internet-connected devices by adapting network capacity according to shifting consumption patterns in real-time. In April, Airtel picked Nokia for the deployment of around 300,000 radio access units to lay the foundation for 5G in the country.
