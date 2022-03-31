Business

Airtel offers customers 800% bonus in new Ovajara plan

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has announced that it is offering new customers on its network N1,000 bonus upon activation of their lines as well as 800 per cent bonus every time they recharge their lines with airtime worth N100 and above. The new offer, which is christened Ovajara, is the default tariff plan for customers who are acquiring an Airtel SIM for the first time.

After registering and activating their newly purchased SIM cards, customers will be automatically on-boarded on the Ovajara plan and will be rewarded instantly with the N1,000 activation bonus. Existing customers on the network can also enjoy an 800 per cent bonus on every recharge above N100 after activating the Ovajara plan by dialing *544#. Commenting on the new value offering, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Godfrey Efeurhobo, said the company is excited to welcome new customers on its network with a robust, innovative, and affordable plan that will empower them to constantly stay connected with friends, family, business and social circles. “Airtel is always exploring opportunities to significantly improve the personal and professional productivity of our customers as well as make life better and more fun for them.

“With Ovajara, we are providing our esteemed customers unhindered access to connect with those they love, enjoy the best of life, sports and entertainment as well as close important business deals without worrying about any barrier,” he said. Under the Ovajara plan, the N1,000 SIM activation bonus gives customers N800 for national calls and N200 for all data activities, including an additional 100 per cent data bonus on select data plans. For instance, customers that purchase the 1.5GB plan will receive 3GB; 3GB will receive 6GB and 4.5GB will receive 9GB with a 30- day validity period.

 

