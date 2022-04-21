Business

Airtel offers entrepreneurs, organisations new commercial data

Entrepreneurs, businesses and other organisations will now enjoy affordable data as one of the leading telecommunications services providers in Nigeria, Airtel, launched its state-ofthe- art Tier 3 data centre for commercial use in Lagos. According to the company, its mission is to help provide perfect uptime and peerless security for servers it houses as well as cloud services for businesses and government establishments across the country. The high-end Tier 3 ANSI/ TIA-942 certification was awarded to the telecoms company by EPI, the world’s leading certification body for data centres.

The company stated that the Airtel ultra-modern data centre runs on superior technology that enables it to perform efficiently in Nigeria’s tropical climate while also providing multiple paths and backups to its users. Commenting on the data centre, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil, said the launch of its data centre for commercial use was in response to its overarching objective of promoting digital inclusion as well as creating unfettered access and opportunities for entrepreneurs, businesses, and other organizations to enjoy premium data centre services in a world class and reliable facility.

“With over 20 years of extensive telecoms, technological and consumer-empowering operations in Nigeria, we are best positioned to support businesses and government establishments with an incomparable data centre that will help advance commerce and ultimately expand the nation’s economy, driving growth and prosperity for entrepreneurs and consumers,” he said. Also speaking, the Director, Airtel Business, Airtel Nigeria, Ogo Ofomata, informed that the data centre would begin full operations immediately. “The tier 3 data centre possesses multiple paths for power and cooling, as well as redundant systems that allow staff to work on the setup without taking it offline.

“The Airtel data centre is positioned to power vast financial, communications, and other forms of enterprises – both large and small – in Nigeria “We are inspiring and pioneering a new wave in the Nigeria’s data centre landscape as we offer a compelling and affordable data centre to both large enterprises and small and medium scale businesses. Through our data centre, businesses will benefit from uninterrupted power and hyper secure storage for servers and data transmission equipment for various sizes of private and public sector establishments,” she said.

 

