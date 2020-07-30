Airtel partners Dynamiss to subsidise online education

In an effort to accelerate and deepen the growth of online education in Nigeria, telecoms operator, Airtel Nigeria, has announced a partnership with Dynamiss, an educational technology company, to subsidise data and mobile Internet for all Nigerian schools and students using the Dynamiss Learning Management Systems.

Under the partnership, both organisations are collaborating to ensure that Data access for educational purposes on any of the platforms provided by Dynamiss will now be subsidised and made more affordable for schools and young Nigerians. Specifically, customers of Airtel Nigeria who access the Dynamiss platforms will now enjoy up to 50 per cent discount on data/mobile Internet charges effective immediately. This discount also applies to schools, students and even parents on the Airtel network who use any of the educational platforms provided Dynamiss.

Commenting on the new initiative, Valerie Sodeinde, COO of Dynamiss, said that “the discounted data from Airtel is a key game changer for the adoption of Online/Digital education by most schools in Nigeria. “What Airtel is demonstrating with this particular initiative is a commitment to support education despite the unrelenting threat posed by COVID-19. As many more schools have now developed an appreciation for an online educational system, parents, teachers and schools will most certainly benefit from this very affordable data plan.

This decisive initiative by Airtel is a positive response that will be welcome by educators and students alike.” While online education platforms cannot fully replace conventional schools, they now constitute a whole new way of learning in the 21st century. In recent months since the COVID-19 struck, Microsoft has recorded over 350 million subscribers using its educational platforms and this number continues to grow daily across the globe.

