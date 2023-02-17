Airtel partners itel, launches new 4G Smartphone

Telecommunications service provider, Airtel Nigeria has partnered with itel to launch its latest 4G smartphone, itel A60 smartphone. The new phone was unveiled at a press briefing in Ikeja, yesterday. According to the company, with the release of the itel A60, customers will have access to 4G smartphones at an affordable price, while enjoying the advantage of a reliable and quick internet connection. Speaking on the partnership, Director, Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Adefemi Adeniran said: “At Airtel Nigeria, we are driven by the global sustainability and business agenda of Airtel to increase digital inclusion across Nigeria and the African continent, and we believe that this partnership will help in accelerating this goal as it is focused on migrating customers on 2G and 3G to 4G.” Also commenting on the new development, Marketing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Ismail Adeshina, said: “We believe in enriching the experience of our customers, and we are aware that affordability is a major challenge when it comes to enjoying a 4G service.”

