Airtel partners UNICEF to connect over Nigerian 300,000 students to Digital Dearning

Airtel has announced its partnership with UNICEF under the Reimagine Education Initiative which will connect 620 primary schools in Nigeria to digital learning in the next three months. The partnership, whose terms of agreement was signed at the Airtel headquarters in Lagos, will benefit over 300,000 students across the country.

In the first year of the five-year partnership, Airtel will provide all the resources for digital learning to the 620 identified schools including reliable broadband connectivity, tablets, and free access to a world class curriculum through the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP). NLP, developed by the Federal Ministry of Education, UNICEF and Microsoft, is an e-learning platform with online and offline capability that enables continuous access to quality education and Airtel’s support will benefit students with uninterrupted access to quality learning materials.

Airtel is also providing free access for any Airtel subscriber to Youth Agency Market Place (YOMA), a UNICEF digital platform for skilling, upskilling and encouraging young people’s engagement. Currently YOMA has 115,000 users in Nigeria and thr number is expected to grow with Airtel support, especially for young people living in hard-to- reach areas with total lack of or low access to data or connectivity.

Acfoeidng to the leading telecommunications services provider, it has completed the process of providing free access to the two digital platforms for the targeted beneficiaries, with a commitment of US$1.3m worth of complimentary data for the two platforms and data provision for learners in the year alone.

Twenty schools in Lagos and Kano will be connected in December 2022 to kick-off the project while the connection of the remaining 600 schools, complete with ultra-modern routers tablets and mobile broadband network, will be concluded before the end of February 2023.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer, Airtel in Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil, said: “Education, especially digital learning, forms a significant part of the company’s sustainability agenda for Nigeria and it will stop at nothing to bridge the huge digital gap that currently exists in mostly rural primary schools across the country.

“With this programme and partnership, we are providing both world class education and digital inclusion for thousands of underprivileged children and our goal is to connect, empower and transform as many children and young people as possible. Education is power, and connectivity provides the leverage to become unstoppable. At Airtel, we are confident that this investment will not just transform lives but will create a wonderful future for millions of Nigerian children and young people.”

On her own, UNICEF’s Country Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, said: “This is an important milestone and a step closer in reducing the digital divide in Nigeria. Quality digital learning is the fastest route to improving learning and equipping children and young people with the 21″ century skills needed to fulfil their potential and to live their dreams. We are delighted that Airtel Nigeria shares UNICEF’s vision and will help in driving the process to scale-up access to digital learning for children and young people across these schools.”

The Re-imagine education project is a five-year partnership between Airtel and UNICEF to help accelerate the roll-out of digital learning by connecting schools to the internet and ensuring free access to learning platforms across 13 countries. By providing equal access to quality digital learning, particularly for the most vulnerable children, the partnership will help to ensure that every child reaches his/her full potential.

