Airtel reaffirms commitment to supporting talented Nigerians

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting talented Nigerians in the creative industry as well as sponsoring platforms that will inspire them to realise their full potentials and achieve their dreams. Out of its policy, the company noted that it sponsored the 15th edition of The Headies music awards, a prominent and internationally-recognised award platform, which was held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, on September 4, 2022. Commenting on Airtel’s sponsorship of the award, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Godfrey Efeurhobo, said the company was passionate about talented Nigerians and will always go the extra mile to support credible platforms that will help surface, recognise, and celebrate talented artistes. “Airtel plays a crucial role in the Nigerian music industry, and we will continue to play that role because we believe talented Nigerians deserve all the support and accolades. We join in celebrating all the nominees even as we are rooting for all talented Nigerians,” he said. Airtel is sponsoring the ‘Album of the year category’ in this year’s edition of The Headies Awards.

 

