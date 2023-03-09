Airtel restates commitment to African children’s digital education

Airtel Africa, a telecommunications and mobile money services provider, has restated its commitment towards supporting chikdren in their pursuit of digiral education in the 14 countries across Africa where it has presence. The CEO of Airtel Africa Plc, Dr Segun Ogunsanya, made the declaration at the opening of a two-day conference in Nairobi, Kenya, where executives of Airtel Africa and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) convened to discuss implementation of the landmark partnership across 13 out of Airtel’s 14 markets. He disclosed that Airtel Africa will invest $57 million into educational programmes during the five-year partnership with UNICEF.

Ogunsanya reflected on the effects of Covid-19 on education in Africa leading to school closures, and charged the participants to continue to work closely with stakeholders, especially the governments and educational authorities, to ensure that children, especially vulnerable children in remote communities, are given the opportunity to learn. He acknowledged the challenges faced in the implementation of the partnership in some of the 13 African countries, and urged the governments of the affected countries to support this important initiative.

As a leading telecommunications company in the region, Airtel Africa is using its unique insights to stand up for the children of Africa’s right to education and equality of opportunity. Ogunsanya reiterated Airtel Africa’s corporate purpose of transforming lives and pledged that the organisation will continue to champion the quest for bridging the digital divide and promoting financial inclusion. Also welcoming the participants, the Deputy Regional Director of UNICEF, Lieke van de Wiel, described the Airtel Africa/ UNICEF partnership as an important collaboration of private and public sectors, aimed at putting children at the heart of their learning, and changing the narrative in education after years of loss during Covid-19. She commended Airtel Africa for coming on board and encouraged the participants to seize the moment by sharing experiences and exchanging ideas and learnings on how best to implement the initiative.

