Airtel to boost internet with ODU Smartbox

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has taken another move to enhance home broadband experience for its customers as it announces the introduction of its new Home Broadband Internet booster dubbed the Airtel ODU (Outdoor Unit) Smartbox. The telco said the launch of Airtel ODU Smartbox, which rides on its expansive and modernised 4G network, will further deepen broadband connectivity in homes and offices across the country, giving customers the freedom to do more as well as become more productive. According to Airtel, the Smartbox comes with an Outdoor Unit (ODU), a antenna for extended coverage, unmatched speed, and significantly boosted network experience with a complimentary data of 240GB, which is valid for 60 days.

Customers who purchase the Airtel ODU Smartbox will also get 10GB bonus data for the first 6 months on a subscription of N10, 000 and above. Commenting on the Airtel ODU Smartbox, Director, Home Broadband, Airtel Nigeria, Godfrey Efeurhobo, said Airtel is constantly exploring innovative opportunities to ensure a seamless and pleasant experience for customers in its Home Broadband segment.

“At Airtel, we are committed to offering best-inclass Internet experience for our customers and we are excited with the introduction of the Airtel ODU Smartbox as it goes the extra mile to ensure a flawless, seamless and robust Internet experience for telecoms consumers in Nigeria,” he said. He added that customers who purchase the Airtel ODU Smartbox can also subscribe to the company’s ‘Unlimited Ultra Plans’, a wide range of HBB offering designed to ensure customers do not run out of data while enjoying superior broadband connectivity to the Internet.

