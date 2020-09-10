Business

Airtel to boost internet with ODU Smartbox

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has taken another move to enhance home broadband experience for its customers as it announces the introduction of its new Home Broadband Internet booster dubbed the Airtel ODU (Outdoor Unit) Smartbox. The telco said the launch of Airtel ODU Smartbox, which rides on its expansive and modernised 4G network, will further deepen broadband connectivity in homes and offices across the country, giving customers the freedom to do more as well as become more productive. According to Airtel, the Smartbox comes with an Outdoor Unit (ODU), a antenna for extended coverage, unmatched speed, and significantly boosted network experience with a complimentary data of 240GB, which is valid for 60 days.

Customers who purchase the Airtel ODU Smartbox will also get 10GB bonus data for the first 6 months on a subscription of N10, 000 and above. Commenting on the Airtel ODU Smartbox, Director, Home Broadband, Airtel Nigeria, Godfrey Efeurhobo, said Airtel is constantly exploring innovative opportunities to ensure a seamless and pleasant experience for customers in its Home Broadband segment.

“At Airtel, we are committed to offering best-inclass Internet experience for our customers and we are excited with the introduction of the Airtel ODU Smartbox as it goes the extra mile to ensure a flawless, seamless and robust Internet experience for telecoms consumers in Nigeria,” he said. He added that customers who purchase the Airtel ODU Smartbox can also subscribe to the company’s ‘Unlimited Ultra Plans’, a wide range of HBB offering designed to ensure customers do not run out of data while enjoying superior broadband connectivity to the Internet.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Fertiliser: AFAN to approach CBN over loan

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has disclosed its intention to reach out to the Central Bank of Nigeria for loan to enable members buy fertilizer directly from the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) at subsidized rate. The President of AFAN, Kabir Ibrahim, disclosed this in a circular to members of the association, where he […]
Business

COVID-19: Anchor Insurance donates medical wares to Akwa Ibom

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Anchor Insurance Company Limited has donated 150 cartons of facemask, 30 cartons of hand gloves and 45 cartons of hand sanitisers to the Akwa Ibom State Government, in support of the fight against COVID-19 spread in the state. Chairman, Board of Directors of the company, Dr. Elijah Akpan, who led the company’s delegation, presented the […]
Business Top Stories

Zenith Bank posts N346bn H1’20 gross earnings

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Zenith Bank Plc has announced its unaudited results for the half year ended June 30, 2020, with gross earnings rising by 4.37 per cent from N331.586 billion in March 2019 to N346.088 billion. From the unaudited statement of account which was presented to the Nigerian Stock Exchange(NSE) yesterday, thebank reported profitaftertaxof N103.826billionfromN88.882 billion, accounting for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: