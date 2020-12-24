Business

Airtel to feed 5,000 in ‘5 Days of Love’

One of the leading telecommunications services providers in Nigeria, Airtel, has announced the commencement of the 2020 edition of its annual ‘5 Days of Love’ Yuletide initiative with focus on providing palliative packs to five thousand persons across five internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in the country.

 

Speaking during a virtual press conference, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Segun  ogunsanya, said despite the pandemic and a difficult year, Airtel would continue its long standing tradition of celebrating and empowering the vulnerable and underprivileged during Yuletide. “Our resolve to Nigeria and Nigerians is unshakeable.

 

Despite a difficult year, we are committed to making lives better for many Nigerians and we will not rest on our laurels as we will continue to create opportunities for underprivileged Nigerians.

 

“We believe little things can make a difference and as we continue to support the vulnerable and the underprivileged in our society, events will take a positive turn.

 

At Airtel, we believe that to be great, we must first be good. It is in this spirit that we have chosen to celebrate this Yuletide with underprivileged and underserved persons across the country,” he said. Airtel said it would be distributing food palliative packs to 5,000 vulnerable families in IDP camps across the country.

 

1,000 palliative packs will be distributed to select IDP camps in five cities across the country over a period of five days. Currently in its sixth year, the 2020 edition of the ‘5 Days of Love’ initiative kicked off in Benue state on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Daudu IDP camp and will moved to Edo state on Tuesday, December 22, at the International Christian Centre, Benin City as well as in Borno State at the Teacher’s Village same day.

