Airtel, UNICEF to empower Nigerian youths

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has partnered with United Nations International Children Education Fund (UNICEF) to empower young people in Nigeria through the newly launched Generation Unlimited (GenU) initiative, a multi-sector partnership aimed at empowering 20 million young Nigerians by 2030 with education, skills acquisition, employment and entrepreneurship while leveraging access to digital platforms. Speaking during the launch of the GenU initiative in Abuja on Monday, July 26, 2021, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, said the initiative aligned with the telco’s philosophy of connecting, empowering and helping young Nigerians to become more productive and empowered to solve some of the most pressing problems affecting the country.

“At Airtel, we believe that leveraging on technology, digital platforms, mobile broadband, and innovation can make a huge difference in creating both access and opportunities for youth even among those in the remotest and hard-to-reach locations in the country,” said Ogunsanya, who was represented by the company’s Vice President, Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, Emeka Oparah.

Specifically, Ogunsanya pledged that Airtel would support the GenU initiative by providing connectivity and access to the Internet for every school and learner by zero-rating data cost just as it will offer internship opportunities to participants as well as provide awards to some of the beneficiaries at the end of the training. “In the long term, Airtel will fully support GenU through a partnership to develop an investment case for school connectivity leveraging our technical competence.

Our Reporters

