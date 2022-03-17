Business

Airtel unveils self-care portal for business customers

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has unveiled a new self-care portal to empower business customers on its network to gain total control of their service accounts as well as fulfil various requests instantly, regardless of location and time. With the new portal, business customers can now view their business account details including outstanding and overdue bills; access line-level details to identify which accounts are active and inactive as well as view products and usage patterns. Customers can also fulfil several service requests including bill payments, airtime purchases, account statement status, and account user management.

In addition, service provisioning requests such as SIM swap, billing issues, line activation/deactivation, CUG (Closed User Group) activation, and related requests can be resolved via the portal easily. Commenting on the Self- Care portal, Ogo Ofomata, Director: Airtel Business, said the portal is designed to make life simple, better, and more enjoyable for all its business customers, noting that with the initiative, customers can now get things done on the go with instant results, thereby improving productivity and business outcomes.

“Airtel is constantly innovating to improve the service experience for our esteemed business customers and we believe that the Self-Care portal will not just put our customers in the drivers’ seats but will significantly enhance their performance as well as enable them to enjoy an amazing experience on our network,” she said. The Airtel Self-Care portal is laden with features that ensure business customers are able to navigate the platform effortlessly so that they can fulfil basic requests and independently manage their business accounts effectively without recourse to third parties.

 

Our Reporters

