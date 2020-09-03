Airtel unveils unlimited data plans

Airtel Nigeria has announced the introduction of its Unlimited Ultra Plans, a new offering that is designed to ensure its home broadband customers do not run out of data while enjoying uncapped speed and continuous broadband connectivity to the internet. According to Airtel, the new offering, which is available only to routers and outdoor unit customers, will offer telecom consumers the freedom to do more and become more productive without worrying about data speed reduction and utilisation, ensuring that customers ‘Never Run Out of Data.’

With the new plans, customers have four distinct packages to choose from, which include ‘Unlimited Ultra Weekly’, ‘Unlimited Ultra Standard’, ‘Unlimited Ultra Diamond’ and ‘Unlimited Ultra Platinum’, each package comes with unlimited Data, Uncapped speed and applicable Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

Airtel noted that customers, who purchase Unlimited Ultra weekly, which is priced at N5,000 only, will enjoy unlimited data for 7 days with a FUP of 30GB plus 1GB data daily after FUP, whilst customers, who purchase the Unlimited Ultra Standard for N20,000 will enjoy unlimited data for 30 days with a FUP of 130GB plus 3GB data daily after FUP. “For Unlimited Ultra Diamond, which can be purchased for N30,000 and Unlimited Ultra Platinum for N60,000 only, customers will enjoy unlimited data for 30 days with a FUP of 210 GB and 550 GB respectively plus 3GB data daily after FUP,” the company stated.

