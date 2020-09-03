Business

Airtel unveils unlimited data plans

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Airtel Nigeria has announced the introduction of its Unlimited Ultra Plans, a new offering that is designed to ensure its home broadband customers do not run out of data while enjoying uncapped speed and continuous broadband connectivity to the internet. According to Airtel, the new offering, which is available only to routers and outdoor unit customers, will offer telecom consumers the freedom to do more and become more productive without worrying about data speed reduction and utilisation, ensuring that customers ‘Never Run Out of Data.’

With the new plans, customers have four distinct packages to choose from, which include ‘Unlimited Ultra Weekly’, ‘Unlimited Ultra Standard’, ‘Unlimited Ultra Diamond’ and ‘Unlimited Ultra Platinum’, each package comes with unlimited Data, Uncapped speed and applicable Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

Airtel noted that customers, who purchase Unlimited Ultra weekly, which is priced at N5,000 only, will enjoy unlimited data for 7 days with a FUP of 30GB plus 1GB data daily after FUP, whilst customers, who purchase the Unlimited Ultra Standard for N20,000 will enjoy unlimited data for 30 days with a FUP of 130GB plus 3GB data daily after FUP. “For Unlimited Ultra Diamond, which can be purchased for N30,000 and Unlimited Ultra Platinum for N60,000 only, customers will enjoy unlimited data for 30 days with a FUP of 210 GB and 550 GB respectively plus 3GB data daily after FUP,” the company stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Poor funding, politics choke housing corporations

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

INTERVENTION Agencies seek seed money from govt for housing construction   I nadequate finance, politics, escalating cost of building materials and high  infrastructural development cost among others have been adduced as major reasons for low performance of housing corporations in the country.     Speaking with New Telegraph, Executive Secretary of the Association of Housing […]
Business

CSR: GNI partners Ogun on security

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

O ne of the foremost underwriting firms in the country, Great Nigeria Insurance Plc., has partnered Ogun State Security Trust Fund as part of its strategic Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.     The company supported the Ogun State Security Trust Fund (OSTF) through donations in discharging its duty of securing the lives and properties […]
Business

Stamp Duty: Labour expresses support for FIRS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Organised Labour under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has commended the management team of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for considerably boosting Federal Government revenue via stamp duty collection just as it praised the teeming members of the Union in the Agency throughout the country for their dedication […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: