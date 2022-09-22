Airtel’s internet speed fastest in Q2’22

Airtel has been adjudged with the fastest internet speed in second quarter of 2022, beating other mobile network operators in the country. D ata from Speedtest Intelligence which analysed the internet speed performance of four mobile service providers across 10 countries in sub- Saharan Africa and published by Ookla Insights indicated that Airtel had faster median download and upload speeds in Nigeria in Q2’22. Among the countries where the tests were carried out, South Africa produced the best speeds as a result of 5G deployment by operators in the country.

The four operators singled out for the tests — Airtel, Orange, MTN and Vodacom command a combined majority of 62 per cent of total subscriptions in sub-Saharan Africa, while the select 10 countries account for 59 per cent of the region’s connections. Head-to-head performance between Airtel and MTN across the three countries they operate put Airtel ahead in Nigeria, both in terms of median download and upload speed in Q2 2022, while in Uganda and Rwanda there were no winners. As of Q2’22, MTN Nigeria commanded 38.9 per cent of Nigeria’s mobile users, with its 74.1 million subscribers almost double that of Airtel’s 46.0 million.

Yet, when it comes to mobile performance, Airtel Nigeria was ahead of MTN. In Q2’22, Airtel Nigeria recorded a median download speed of 30.35 Mbps and a median upload speed of 10.28 Mbps, both of which topped those of MTN (26.30 Mbps download and 9.13 Mbps upload). Those speeds are set to increase as both companies have invested heavily into network infrastructure, with a combined investment of N208.5 billion ($502 million). The investment translates into an increase in 4G Availability as well. In Q2’22, MTN had 83.8 per cent 4G availability compared to Airtel’s 77.9 per cent.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...