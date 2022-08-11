Business

Airtel’s Q1 net profit jumps 467%

Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit for the fiscal first quarter jumped 467 per cent year-on-year, on the back of 4G user additions and higher data consumption, besides the residual effect of the price hike, boosting average revenue per user (ARPU). India’s second largest telco, however, missed estimates, while post a net profit of Rs 1,606.9 crore, which slumped almost 20 per cent from the fourth quarter of FY22, when it reported a one-tine gain of Rs 189.7 crore. Sequential profit also fell as subscriber additions slowed on-quarter and on the back of higher cost, including operational and finance expenses.

This was seventh Airtel successful quarter in the black after six straight losses earlier. Analysts were expecting net profit of around Rs 1,900 crore. Sunil Mityal-led Airtel’s ARPU, a key performance metric for the telcos, grew to Rs 183 from 178 in the March quarter, and from Rs 146 a year ago, helped by the residual impact of last year’s tariff hikes.

Reliance Jio and loss-making Vodafone Idea had clocked ARPUs of Rs 175.7 and Rs 128, respectively in the just ended quarter. Airtel’s consolidated revenue grew 22 per cent on-year and three per cent sequentially to Rs 32,804.6 crore, also helped by a strong performance in Africa and non-mobile businesses, such as enterprise and home broadband.

 

