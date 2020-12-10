AI’s report meant to discredit counter-insurgency war –Military

The military has accused Amnesty International (AI) of deliberate attempt to discredit the Nigerian Military in the fight against insurgency and terrorism in the North-East. In its latest report released on Tuesday, AI had stated, among others, that senior citizens were the worst victims of the insurgency ravaging the North-East zone of the country. Reacting to the report, the Armed Forces of Nigeria said the document failed to meet global best practice criteria.

In a statement by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, the military maintained that some of the senior citizens referred to by the global watchdog, supported Boko Haram.

This was as Enenche said the report was full of many contradictions, even as he said it did not meet “justifiable percentage of sample in the population”. “Theattentionof theNigerianMilitaryhasbeendrawn to the recent report released by Amnesty International (AI) in its chapter 3 as “Nigerian Military Crimes”.

“In as much as the Nigerian Military do not wish to join issues, it is imperative to clarify the air. In the first place, the so-called research does not meet the universal academic or global best practice criteria, of having the justifiable percentage of sample in the population, claimed to have been investigated and thus may not be credible.

