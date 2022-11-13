Aisha Binani: A woman in battle against the establishment

She was set to be the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the governorship election coming up in Adamawa next year.

But a clog was thrown in her wheel when the Court nullified her election from the primaries. That was over a case instituted against her by a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. Since then, Senator Aishatu Binani has not been a happy woman with her party. Last week, she resigned from her position as the Coordinator, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Adamawa.

Mr Raymond Chidama ,state party secretary, gave the confirmation while speaking with newsmen after the party’s stakeholders meeting in Yola . He said her resignation followed the nullification of the primary election that produced her as the party’s governorship candidate by the Federal High Court,Yola. “Just this morning, we saw her letter of stepping down from that responsibility”, he said.

Chindama said Mr Babale Martins,deputy governor to former Gov. Muhammad Bindow,was now to co-ordinate the campaign council in the state. According to him, all party candidates, from presidential down to state assembly, were also coordinators for their respective constituencies. He said that the party had finally resolved at the meeting that the local government party chairmen should come with an all- inclusive list that reflect all the areas for the campaign team.

“The party has directed all local government chairmen of the party to go back and meet to come back with formidable list that will be acceptable to all that will serve as the PCC in the state and operate at each level. “As you are aware, there is a PCC list from national level for the state. That list will not be affected ”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal High Court sitting in Yola on October 14 nullified the Adamawa governorship primary of the APC, which produced Sen. Aishatu Binani, as the party’s gubernatorial candidate for 2023 .

Ruling on the case filed by Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the court declared Binani’s candidature null and void. In his ruling, Justice Abdulaaziz Anka, said the APC had no candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state. In a statement by Binani, she said she resigned from the position pending the outcome of an appeal she filed against her disqualification as the governorship candidate of the APC in Adamawa State.

Mrs Binani was elected as the party’s governorship candidate in the now-nullified primary held on 26 May. She scored 430 votes to defeat her closest rival, Nuhu Ribadu, who scored 288 votes.

“The PCC is urged to appoint an interim coordinator in the meantime,” the statement read. Meanwhile, the executive committee of the party in the state has rejected Mrs Binani’s composition of the state campaign council.

The state APC chairman, Samaila Tadawus, accused Mrs Binani of single-handedly appointing members of the state campaign council without consulting the party leadership.

