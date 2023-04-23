News

Aisha Binani: Adamawa’s Woman of Steel loses the battle

There is a time when the spotlight picks one person to shine. Since such opportunities hardly last forever, it’s better to leave when the ovation is loud. But that is not so for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Dahiru, popularly called Aishatu Binani. She will go down in history as the first woman who came very close to defeating a sitting governor in Adamawa State.

Her popularity even unsettled the giants in Nigerian politics, so much that there was a little doubt in their mind. Binani was that ray of hope for women in politics, especially following the outcome of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, which saw women’s representation in the Nigerian parliament take a nosedive, the lowest since 2003. Every woman, both the elite and the market women were routing for one of their own, because a Binani’s victory would translate to a win for all women. It would have been a bright spot in a dark period for women in Nigerian politics, but politics once again proved to be a game of numbers.

At the end of the supplementary election, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the election following the conclusion of the supplementary elections. Losing the election has never been taken lightly. Most times, the cases are left for the courts to decide but what many critics could not handle was the illegal declaration of APC as the winner and the fact that an acceptance speech was read afterwards. What would have been a gallant bow by the amazon, turned out an embarrassment for her, when she was declared the winner of the elections without any figures by the Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) of the state, Hudu Ari. The National Heaquarters of the Independent National Electroal Commission, INEC, has suspended Ari and called for his prosecution, a position affirmed by President Muhammadu Buhari. Binani shot herself in the foot, when she read a prepared acceptance speech, soon after the charade by Ari.

“The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa, Hudu Ari, had, on Sunday announced the APC candidate as the winner of the election while the collation of the results of the supplementary election conducted on Saturday was still in progress. The candidate went on to read an acceptance speech amidst the pandemonium created by the announcement.” This act has put, the loved Binani in the news once more, but now, for the wrong reasons, dwindling the little shine she acquired for the short victories. A critic who didn’t want his name mentioned stated, that she would have accepted defeat as a strong woman who lives to fight another day. “She would have gone to court like many others who have issues with the elections, rather than become a sore loser,” he said. Many Nigerians hope and pray that the act should not affect other women, who are warming up to run for other political positions in future. But, to err is human, to forgive is divine. Though Binani is being pulled on all sides for her behaviour, it cannot be ruled out that the elections were marred with irregularities.

