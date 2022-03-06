Aisha Buhari: A birthday cake that upset Nigerians

The First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Buhari was in the news last week for some curious reasons. Ordinarily, it was a day of joy for her as she marked another birthday.

But the celebration was in Dubai, the United Arabs Emirates, where she had made her home for some time. Coming within the week her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari jetted out for a three-week tour that included a fourday stay in Kenya and another two-week visit to Britain for medical check-up, not a few Nigerians were aghast , when a video surfaced online of wives of Nigerian governors, presenting a cake to Aisha in Dubai.

The ordinarily innocuous presentation did not go down well with Nigerians, who are suffering the pangs of a fuel scarcity that has lasted more than one month across the country. Although Aisha is known to reside in Dubai, many Nigerians wondered why governors’ wives would fly out to present a cake to the First Lady abroad.

Perhaps, the backlash of the video reached the women in Dubai, prompting Erelu Bisi, the wife of the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to jump out in defence of the cake presentation. She insisted that the visit was not about the birthday but for an earlier scheduled meeting between the First Lady and the women.

Bisi Fayemi, who is the Chairlady of the Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum in a press release on her Twitter page, explained that the governors’ wife did not travel to Dubai to present a cake to the president’s wife on her birthday.

Rather, according to her, they were on an official visit to Dubai and the visit coincided with Aisha Buhari’s birthday so the governor’s wives decided to surprise her with a cake. She said: “Our attention has been drawn to a social media post shared on the 1st of March 2022 suggesting that some Nigerian Governors’ Wives were in Dubai to surprise the First Lady of Nigeria Dr Aisha Buhari on the occasion of her birthday on the 17th of February 2022.

“For the avoidance of doubt and in the interest of the public, the Nigerian Governors Wives were on the entourage of the First Lady of Nigeria who was on an official trip to the UAE.

“The trip included visits to Dubai Expo 2020, and tours of the Dubai e-learning centre, Dubai Youth Hub and meetings with foundations and agencies in UAE who are interested in investing in education, health and technology in Africa, with priority given to women and young people.

She added: “The trip coincided with the birthday of Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari. On the morning of her birthday, which was February 17, the delegation of Governors’ Wives paid a private visit to present a cake and flowers.

After the brief presentation, we proceeded to attend the scheduled meetings for the day.” Fayemi stated that they were shocked to see misinterpreted news of the video that surfaced online Whether her explanation is enough for Nigerians is another matter entirely.

But there is no doubt that the cake presentation was an issue that rattled Nigerians.

