Aisha Buhari advocates focus of humanitarian aid on communities

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has appealed for a new approach from donor-dictated humanitarian and development aid, to a needs-driven and community-centered model for the benefit of vulnerable populations. According to a release by her spokesman Aliyu Abdullahi, Mrs. Buhari made the call on Tuesday in a keynote address at the 18th Dubai International Humanitarian & Development Aid Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD) which entered its third day yesterday.

The annual event is the world’s leading gathering of policymakers from various countries, UN agencies, and a variety of actors, including International Nongovernmental Organisations and charities in the humanitarian sector. Entitled ‘SDG 17: A Hand-holding Approach to Partnerships and Sustainable Development: The Nigerian Experience of Aisha Buhari/Future Assured Foundation, the First Lady gave an insight into the huge success of her pet private project, in collaboration with development partners across the world. She announced the achievement of life-changing milestones in the areas of health, education, women, and youth empowerment for various social groups across Nigeria.

 

