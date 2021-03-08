Aisha Buhari breaks silence, asks ‘stakeholders’ to end abduction of girls

Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has asked “stakeholders” to bring an end to the abduction of women and girls in Nigeria.

The first lady has been away from the social scene since late last year after one of her daughters — Hanan– tied the knot in September.

Checks by online newspaper, TheCable showed that the last time she used her Twitter handle was on November 25, 2020, where she retweeted a post.

In a message posted on her Twitter handle to celebrate International Women’s Day 2021, Aisha said the year’s theme is a call to appreciate the efforts of women and girls in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

She decried the abduction of women and girls in Nigeria by insurgents and bandits, noting the impact these abductions could have in diminishing the successes achieved so far in girl-child education and early marriages.

She called on stakeholders to exert their influence in bringing the abductions to an end and to ensure the safety of “girls anywhere they may find themselves”.

“Today marks the 2021 edition of International Women’s Day. The day offers yet another opportunity for humanity to review and reflect progress made on issues of women and girls. This year’s theme: Women In Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World is a strong call to appreciate the efforts of women and girls in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

“COVID-19 has had a huge impact on women: disrupted education and careers, lost jobs, descent into poverty, and proliferation of domestic violence. Many have also died or suffered due to lack of access to basic information on the pandemic. It is therefore important, not just to continue spreading the message of the COVID-19 protocol, but to remember and support those who have been affected negatively by the pandemic in one way or another.

“Away from COVID-19, women and girls in Nigeria have continued to suffer abductions both in the hands of insurgents and bandits. As a mother I share the sorrow and agony of the victims and their families. I am also not unaware of the impact that these abductions could have in reverting many successes we have hitherto achieved, especially in terms of girl-child education and early marriages.

“I call on all stakeholders to continue to exert their different levels of influence and bring these abductions to an end and to assure us that girls are safe anywhere they may find themselves.

“My best wishes to women all over the world for their resilience, hard work and commitment to the progress of humanity.

“Happy International Women’s Day.”

