Aisha Buhari calls for inclusion of more women in politics

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has called for more concerted actions toward better recognition of the contributions that women make in national development. According to a statement by her spokesman, Aliyu Abdullahi, Aisha said power-sharing arrangements must reflect women’s contributions both within political parties and in government. Speaking while receiving the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the First Lady said: “From the political party level to the government, within the executive and legislature the sharing arrangement is abysmal and something must be done to change this narrative. We have to adopt better strategies to maximise elective positions and other opportunities for Nigerian women.”

 

