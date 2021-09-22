Sports

Aisha Buhari Cup: Bayana Bayana humiliate sloppy Falcons in Lagos

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Banyana Banyana of South Africa shocked nine-time African Champions, Super Falcons, as they trounced the Nigerian ladies 4-2 to win the inaugural Aisha Buhari Tournament at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

 

Coach Randy Waldrum made two changes to the team that started Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Mali.

Regina Otu Ibiang and Uchenna Kanu Grace replaced Ngozi Okobi Ekeoghene and Francisca Ordega respectively.

 

Desiree Elise also effected two changes to the South African side which outclassed Ghana 3-0.

 

Makhubele Tiisetso and Melinda Kgatlana replaced Makhabane Mamello and Holweni Sibulele respectively.

 

The first chance of the game went to Nigeria from a corner kick by Glory Ogbonna whose effort was headed by the duo of Onome Ebi and Joy Bokiri before Asisat Oshoala’s final header went off target in the third minute.

Two minutes later, a cross by Magaia Hildah was directed into the back of her net by Michelle Alozie for South Africa’s first goal of the game.

A cross from South Africa hit Onome Ebi’s hand in the box as the referee point to the spot for a penalty and yellow card issued to Ebi.

 

Motlhalo Linda converted the resulting penalty to double Banyana Banyana’s lead in the 18th minute.

 

Two minutes later, Desire Oparanozie thought she had scored for Nigeria but the referee blew for an infringement from Asisat Oshoala on a South defender.
Chiamaka Nnadozie made double saves the first from Melinda Kgadiete and the second from the resulting corner kick to deny South Africa of their third goal in the 33rd minute.

 

Desire Oparanozie’s header off a cross from Michele Alozie in the 42nd minute went over the bar.

 

South Africa increased their lead to three in the 44th minute by Salgado Gabriela off a goalmouth scramble.

 

In the second half, Randy Waldrum brought in Vivian Ikechukwu, Monday Gift, Opeyemi Sunday, and Onyebuchi Ihuoma for Uchenna Kanu, Joy Bokiri, Michelle Alozie, and Rita Chikwelu respectively.

 

The tactical impact was felt in the 46th minute as Monday Gift located Vivian Ikechukwu who tapped into an empty net to pull a goal back for Nigeria.

 

The Rivers Angels midfielder, Ikechukwu reduced the Super Falcons deficit to one with her second goal of the game in the 53rd minute to open up the game.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Salisu wants more friendlies for home-based Eagles

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Despite suffering a heavy defeat to Mexico in the recent international friendly game, head coach of the Nigeria Professional Football League Club Rangers International of Enugu, Salisu Yusuf, has canvassed for international friendlies for the team. Salisu made the statement after the Aiteo Cup round of 32 games involving his team and Nigeria National League […]
Sports

More controversies as minister dissolves all sports federations’ boards

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports on Friday announced the dissolution of all sports federations’ boards in preparation for the elections of new board members. In a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Federation, Elite Athletes in the ministry, Dr. Simon Ebhojaiye, caretaker committees were also announced to steer the affairs of […]
Sports

Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon unveils headline sponsor

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been announced as the headline sponsor of Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon. Bukola Olopade, the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Project Consultants on the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon expressed his happiness on the support coming from the organisation.   “We are delighted to welcome Airtel on board […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica