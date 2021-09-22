Aisha Buhari Cup: Bayana Bayana humiliate sloppy Falcons in Lagos

Banyana Banyana of South Africa shocked nine-time African Champions, Super Falcons, as they trounced the Nigerian ladies 4-2 to win the inaugural Aisha Buhari Tournament at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

Coach Randy Waldrum made two changes to the team that started Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Mali.

Regina Otu Ibiang and Uchenna Kanu Grace replaced Ngozi Okobi Ekeoghene and Francisca Ordega respectively.

Desiree Elise also effected two changes to the South African side which outclassed Ghana 3-0.

Makhubele Tiisetso and Melinda Kgatlana replaced Makhabane Mamello and Holweni Sibulele respectively.

The first chance of the game went to Nigeria from a corner kick by Glory Ogbonna whose effort was headed by the duo of Onome Ebi and Joy Bokiri before Asisat Oshoala’s final header went off target in the third minute.

Two minutes later, a cross by Magaia Hildah was directed into the back of her net by Michelle Alozie for South Africa’s first goal of the game.

A cross from South Africa hit Onome Ebi’s hand in the box as the referee point to the spot for a penalty and yellow card issued to Ebi.

Motlhalo Linda converted the resulting penalty to double Banyana Banyana’s lead in the 18th minute.

Two minutes later, Desire Oparanozie thought she had scored for Nigeria but the referee blew for an infringement from Asisat Oshoala on a South defender.

Chiamaka Nnadozie made double saves the first from Melinda Kgadiete and the second from the resulting corner kick to deny South Africa of their third goal in the 33rd minute.

Desire Oparanozie’s header off a cross from Michele Alozie in the 42nd minute went over the bar.

South Africa increased their lead to three in the 44th minute by Salgado Gabriela off a goalmouth scramble.

In the second half, Randy Waldrum brought in Vivian Ikechukwu, Monday Gift, Opeyemi Sunday, and Onyebuchi Ihuoma for Uchenna Kanu, Joy Bokiri, Michelle Alozie, and Rita Chikwelu respectively.

The tactical impact was felt in the 46th minute as Monday Gift located Vivian Ikechukwu who tapped into an empty net to pull a goal back for Nigeria.

The Rivers Angels midfielder, Ikechukwu reduced the Super Falcons deficit to one with her second goal of the game in the 53rd minute to open up the game.

