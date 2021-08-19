Sports

Aisha Buhari Cup: Falcons to play Morocco, Mali

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ghana, Cameroon, S’Africa in tough group

The draw for the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Cup was conducted in Lagos on Wednesday with the country’s women national team, Super Falcons, being seeded in Group A with Morocco and Mali joining them in the group. The opening game, scheduled for September 13 at the newly-refurbished Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, will seeNigeriatakingonMorocco.

The competition will see six countries competing across two centres, Mobolaji Johnson Arena and Agege Stadium, in thecityof Lagoswith10matches expected to be played. Agege Stadium will be the home to the ‘Group of Death’ as Cameroon, Ghana and South Africa fight for who will make the semifinal. Speaking during the draw ceremony, theFirstLadyof the federation, Aisha Buhari, ably represented byWole Aboderin, from the office of First Lady, said she had been following the steady growth of women’s football in Africa and very assured it has a bright future.

“The successes of our women’s teams testify to it’s potential to become a robust industry capable of absorbing and catering for the needs of legions of girls and women,” the first lady said “In recognition of this fact, I have given my full support to the LOC believing that they will work assiduously to welcome the visiting delegations, make their stay comfortable and organise a hitch-free competition that our dear nation, and indeed Africa will be proud of.” The competition’s Director, Aisha Falode, said the competition would serve as a prelude to the Women AWCON coming up next year in Morocco. She revealed that the championship will be worldclass with football bigwigs across the world, from the FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, all expected to be present.

Our Reporters

