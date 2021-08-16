Aisha Buhari Cup: Fans await Ghana, South Africa, others

The buzz and excitement for the Dr Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament is gathering momentum, as the ever-passionate and vibrant Lagos fans eagerly look forward to welcoming the African Ladies to the City of Aquatic Splendour.

With the theme, Playing for Good, the visiting teams won’t be starved of support from the home crowd. The pleasure of playing in Lagos is extreme. It is a place where fans are ever ready to switch theirloyaltytoanysidethatmeets their football expectations.

“I will support the Mali team, even though I know that Nigeria will win the Cup,” says Emmanuella, a JSS 2 student of Birrel High School Sabo, Yaba.

For her friends Bose and Ifeoluwa, both students of Onike Girls Secondary School, the Aisha Buhari Cup tournament will provide them the opportunity to see four – time African Woman Player of the Year winner, Asisat Oshoala.

“Most of our classmates talk about Asisat Oshoala; will she play? We will like to come and watch her play for Nigeria,”

Emeka Ndidi, a shop owner at Shitta, Surulere, believes the rivalry among Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon is the spice that makes women football in the continent tick.

“You know the rivalry between Super Falcons and these other countries is a big one. It will be interesting to watch them and see if they can measure up to Nigeria.”

Like this: Like Loading...