Aisha Buhari Cup feels like Women’s AFCON – Onome Ebi

Super Falcons defence stalwart, Onome Ebi, says the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s tournament is a good initiative ahead of the Women Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifying campaign. Ebi, star player for FC Minsk of Belarus, who is excited about the tournament said it would help the six nations taking part in it to prepare ahead of their AWCON qualifying games coming up in October.

Nine-time African championsNigeriawilltango with Ghana, Cameroon, Mali, South Africa and Morocco for the glittering trophy at the tournament scheduled for September 13-21, 2021.

“With regards to the Dr Aisha Buhari Cup, I see the competition as a good one because it will help most of the teams participating in it ahead of the Women Africa Cup of Nations.

As we all know that the last AWCON did not hold due to the coronavirus, I believe this Aisha Buhari Cup is going to help the teams by bringing African teams to play against themselves.

“We just see it like we are playing the Africa Cup Nations again because I see it that it’s the same teams that will likely be playing in the AWCON that will play in this competition. I am really excited and happy that we are going to play against a team like Ghana because we will be playing against them again in the qualifier.

