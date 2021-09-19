Sports

Aisha Buhari Cup: Games against Mali, S’Africa will help Falcons –Waldrum

Super Falcons’ coach, Randy Waldrum, has described the ongoing Six Nations Championships as a good preparation for his team ahead of the crucial 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier against the Black Queens of Ghana later in the year.

 

Speaking with our correspondent in Lagos, the current head coach of University of Pittsburgh Panthers women’s soccer team said the championship will afford him the opportunity to access his team ahead of the game.

 

Nigeria defeated Mali 2-0 in their first game of the tournament and they will be taking on South Africa on Tuesday, the final day of the six nation tournament. It would be recalled that the Super Falcons of Nigeria was drawn to face Ghana in the first round of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers ear    lier in the year.

 

“Everything for me is about the AWCON qualifiers and so this tournament, we are very excited to take part,” he said.

 

“We are very appreciative of the first lady and the Governor for setting it up and arranging this event for us, but everything is done with qualification in mind so the two games to me we want to continue to win.

 

“I think it’s important you learn to win so that was important that we got the result on the opening day, but I’m looking at the larger picture, we are glad that this competition will expose some areas that we need to be better and it will show some areas we are doing well these two games for me is to prepare us for Ghana.”

