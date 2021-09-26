Aisha Buhari Cup: How games’ experience helped Neighbourhood Corps –Oyekan

The General Manager of Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency, Prince Ifalade Oyekan, has revealed how the experience of his officers during Super Eagles recent games against Lesotho and Liberia helped in achieving near perfection during the recently concluded Aisha Buhari Cup at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

Speaking in his office with our correspondent, Prince Oyekan said they were able to work on the hitches noticed during the game against Lesotho where the fans gate crashed, a situation that nearly went out of control.

“When we were called upon as regard the ABC Cup security wise, we just said we need to continue improving on what we have done in the past,” the member Lagos State Football Association said.

“It was also more experience for my officers too because this is the first time they will be getting involve in stadium activities for so long a period and we will continue to train them on the use of body shield, antiriot body shield because as a corps, we don’t use arm and ammunitions, so that makes it easy for us to get into the stadium and also relate with the fans without any problem.

“When you see weapon, you feel threatened but seeing only shield, it went well, I could pat myself on the back and say we have done well.

“Before the Aisha Cup, we have worked with the Nigeria Football Federation and the LSFA for the Super Eagles last two games at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

“Before the game against Liberia, we handled the Nigeria against Lesotho game, although it was peaceful but at a time we had fans gatecrashing and it was beyond control, we then sat down and see how we can do better. So when the game against Liberia came, we really give it our all and stick to the rule of not allowing anyone without a ticket coming in.”

