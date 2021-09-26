Sports

Aisha Buhari Cup: How games’ experience helped Neighbourhood Corps –Oyekan

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The General Manager of Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency, Prince Ifalade Oyekan, has revealed how the experience of his officers during Super Eagles recent games against Lesotho and Liberia helped in achieving near perfection during the recently concluded Aisha Buhari Cup at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

 

Speaking in his office with our correspondent, Prince Oyekan said they were able to work on the hitches noticed during the game against Lesotho where the fans gate crashed, a situation that nearly went out of control.

 

“When we were called upon as regard the ABC Cup security wise, we just said we need to continue improving on what we have done in the past,” the member Lagos State Football Association said.

 

“It was also more experience for my officers too because this is the first time they will be getting involve in stadium activities for so long a period and we will continue to train them on the use of body shield, antiriot body shield because as a corps, we don’t use arm and ammunitions, so that makes it easy for us to get into the stadium and also relate with the fans without any problem.

 

“When you see weapon, you feel threatened but seeing only shield, it went well, I could pat myself on the back and say we have done well.

 

“Before the Aisha Cup, we have worked with the Nigeria Football Federation and the LSFA for the Super Eagles last two games at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

 

“Before the game against Liberia, we handled the Nigeria against Lesotho game, although it was peaceful but at a time we had fans gatecrashing and it was beyond control, we then sat down and see how we can do better. So when the game against Liberia came, we really give it our all and stick to the rule of not allowing anyone without a ticket coming in.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Omeruo scores as Leganes secure victory over Eibar

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Kenneth Omeruo was on the score sheet as Leganes secured a 3-1 victory over Eibar in Saturday’s friendly at Estadio Municipal de Butarque. The Cucumber Growers continued their build-up to the 2020-21 Segunda Division campaign with a win at Estadio Municipal de Butarque following their relegation from La Liga last season.   The Super Eagles […]
Sports

Community Shield: Arsenal win on penalties after 1-1 draw

Posted on Author Reporter

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a superb goal and netted the winning penalty in a shootout as Arsenal claimed victory over Premier League champions Liverpool in the Community Shield at an empty Wembley Stadium. His curling strike gave FA Cup winners Arsenal the lead in the first half before Liverpool substitute Takumi Minamino equalised after the break. […]
Sports

Akpoguma shines in Hoffenheim defeat against Dortmund

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Newly capped Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma, was one of the shining stars in Hoffenheim 1-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga game played on Saturday. The centre-back was handed his fourth start for the Kraichgauer this season despite only recently re-joining the side after he left for international duty. The 25-year-old was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica