Aisha Buhari Cup: Lagos commits to showcase football extravaganza

The sports-loving Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo- Olu has reinstated that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the Centre of Excellence goes down in history as the best ever host of football event in modern day with the upcoming maiden Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament.

The Nigerian sports city was handed the task of hosting the first-ever Aisha Buhari Cup competition that will see the continent’s powerhouses in women’s football – Nigeria, Cameroun, Ghana, South Africa, Mali, and Morocco – test their strength in a celebratory atmosphere. Lagos is not new to hosting big time sporting events. It parades a number of world class sports facilities in different parts of the State and cerebral sports administrators in its fold.

Facilities at these stadia, Mobolaji Johnson Stadium (formerly Onikan Stadium), Teslim Balogun Stadium, Agege Stadium (Soccer Temple), and others are being upgraded to meet the peculiarities of a high profile tournament like the Aisha Buhari Cup. The images of what the State can do as host featured prominently when the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament paid a courtesy visit on Governor Sanwo-Olu to brief him on the football fiesta. “Football is one of the lead factors that bridge the gap and bring communities closer and is enabling a more exciting world. The women’s game has continued to pull its weight and can be said to be presently at par with the men’s game in the euphoria that it generates, and the sheer class, stamina, excellence and expertise that the players put on display,” the Governor said.

Our Reporters

