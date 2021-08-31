Sports

Aisha Buhari Cup: Morocco star fires warning to Falcons

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Morocco female national team d e f e n d e r, Hanane Ait El Haj, has sent a warning to other five nations converging in Lagos for Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football tournament declaring that the North Africans are not coming to make up the number in the sixnation invitational.

 

The Atlas Lionesses are drawn against Mali and Nigeria in Group A of the six-nation competition and the former Zaragoza star is excited about her team’s chance to test themselves against women’s football powerhouses in Africa.

 

“For us, it’s a good opportunity to know first, our level, what we should improve on and also the level of the teams that we may likely play at the Women Africa Cup of Nations,”

El-Haj, who recently helped ASFAR win the UNIAF Women’s Champions League title, told ABC Media. “We played against Mali a lot of times, so we know each other. But it will be our first game with Nigeria and we know they are a big and strong team that always fight for titles.”

 

On their ultimate goal at the competition, the 26-year-old said: “Our ambition is to win this tournament and improve ourselves. “It will be a very exciting competition with big teams competing in it, thanks to everyone who organised this tournament.”

