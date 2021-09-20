Aisha Buhari Cup: Playing Falcons’ll be difficult on Tuesday – SA Coach

The coach of the Banyana Banyana of South Africa, Desiree Ellis, has described the upcoming encounter against the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the ongoing Aisha Buhari Cup as a difficult one.

Speaking on the encounter, Ellis said Nigeria has shown over the years to be the best on the continent and they are not going to be carried away with their 3-0 defeat of another strong side on the continent, Ghana, in their first game.

South Africa blown away Ghana 3-0 in their first game and now will be playing Nigeria in the second and final game of the competition.

“We have video of Nigeria playing other matches as well as watching them on the opening day of the Aisha Buhari Cup, and we have to look at all of that to analyze because they are always a very difficult opposition,” she said. “We have to make sure we get the plans right.

They will be playing at home in front of their fans, they got their two goals against Mali very late but we all know what Nigeria is capable of on their day.

“They are not the number one in Africa for nothing, they have shown their pedigree over the years and we have to be on top of our game and also stay concentrated from start to the end, so we have idea on how to play.”

