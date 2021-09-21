Aisha Buhari Cup: Waldrum heaps praises on Gift ahead South Africa clash

…as striker seeks fans’ support for crunchy tie

Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, has heaped praises on striker, Monday Gift, ahead of the crucial clash against Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the final day of the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Cup.

Nigeria defeated Mali 2-0 in their first game last week while South Africa thrashed Ghana 3-0 in their first game of the competition.

Monday Gift came off the bench to score the two goals that gave the falcons the win and all eyes will be on her to replicate same performance against the tricky South African on Tuesday.

According to Waldrum, they don’t usually wait on a single player as they are a team, he however described Gift as his game changer.

“We don’t like to refer to our reserves as substitute I always think of them as game changers,” the coach said. “You saw when we made changes in the second half against Mali, the team changed and obviously Gift has been doing that for us a lot, like she did in Texas with a late goal against Portugal.

“She showed that she can play and score goals for us and we know she’s done very well in the league here so it was always a plan to get her playing it was just a matter of what point we can get her on, really proud of her and the job she did coming off the bench she was a game changer for us.”

Meanwhile, Robo FC striker, Monday Gift, has called on Lagos fans to come out and cheer the team to victory against Banyana Banyana of South Africa

