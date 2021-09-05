Aisha Buhari Cup will prove that every girl-child’s dream is attainable –Oshoala

…as coach Waldrum name 23-woman provisional list for tournament

Charles Ogundiya Super Falcons’ captain, Asisat Oshoala, has said the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament will bolster the girl-child’s confidence in believing that her dream is very much attainable.

The 26-year-old FC Barcelona of Spain’s ace forward emphasized to ABC Media that the showpiece is an opportunity to spur every girlchild to live their dream. “I see the tournament as a very good and laudable idea. I am really excited and looking forward to it,” she said.

“Also, it is a way to test the strength of the teams to know how prepared we are ahead of the qualifying fixture for the Women Africa Cup of Nations against Ghana. “It is also a good idea to have the tournament in Lagos where you have many girls playing football.

They will also have the opportunity of seeing their heroes from other countries. We have South Africa, Ghana, Morocco and some other countries that will be participating in the tournament. The Nigerian girl-child will get to see many stars and be convinced that themselves can also get to the top if they keep working hard.”

Meanwhile, Head Coach Randy Waldrum has named a 23-woman provisional list for the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament, taking place in the City of Lagos, 13th – 21st of this month.

The list includes first choice goalkeeper Chiamaka, defenders Onome Ebi and Osinachi Ohale, midfielders Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene and forwards Asisat Oshoala, Francisca Ordega and Rasheedat Ajibade.

Like this: Like Loading...