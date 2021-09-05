Sports

Aisha Buhari Cup will prove that every girl-child’s dream is attainable –Oshoala

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

…as coach Waldrum name 23-woman provisional list for tournament

 

Charles Ogundiya Super Falcons’ captain, Asisat Oshoala, has said the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament will bolster the girl-child’s confidence in believing that her dream is very much attainable.

 

The 26-year-old FC Barcelona of Spain’s ace forward emphasized to ABC Media that the showpiece is an opportunity to spur every girlchild to live their dream. “I see the tournament as a very good and laudable idea. I am really excited and looking forward to it,” she said.

 

“Also, it is a way to test the strength of the teams to know how prepared we are ahead of the qualifying fixture for the Women Africa Cup of Nations against Ghana. “It is also a good idea to have the tournament in Lagos where you have many girls playing football.

 

They will also have the opportunity of seeing their heroes from other countries. We have South Africa, Ghana, Morocco and some other countries that will be participating in the tournament. The Nigerian girl-child will get to see many stars and be convinced that themselves can also get to the top if they keep  working hard.”

 

Meanwhile, Head Coach Randy Waldrum has named a 23-woman provisional list for the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament, taking place in the City of Lagos, 13th – 21st of this month.

 

The list includes first choice goalkeeper Chiamaka, defenders Onome Ebi and Osinachi Ohale, midfielders Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene and forwards Asisat Oshoala, Francisca Ordega and Rasheedat Ajibade.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Emirates FA Cup q’finals resume live on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Soccer fans will be treated to live sporting actions on StarTimes this weekend as the Emirates FA Cup returns with four ties on Saturday and Sunday. The quarter-final ties of the 2019-20 FA Cup have already been decided prior to the competition being halted in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Norwich City are due […]
Sports

NPFL: One incident too many

Posted on Author adekunle salami

The Nigeria Football Professional League suffered a great deal last year, 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected many aspects of human lives but sport was most hit especially in Nigeria. The NPFL that was stopped in March only came back on the December 27, 2020 . Many other major sports events in the country were […]
Sports

EPL: Quick fire Spurs cruise past Burnley

Posted on Author Reporter

*Arsenal comeback stuns Leicester *Wasteful Fulham frustrated by Palace in shutout Gareth Bale scored twice and made another as Tottenham cruised to an easy Premier League win over Burnley that boosted their hopes of European qualification. Spurs had lost five of their previous six league matches but went ahead inside two minutes when Bale converted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica