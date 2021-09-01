Aisha Buhari Cup’ll boost female football development, says Dare

Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has assured that the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Female Football Championship will boost female football development in Nigeria, Africa and globally. The Minister made this assertion in his office in Abuja on Tuesday when he received in audience the Local Organising committee of the Aisha Buhari Cup competition.

“Let me commend the wonderful work that has been done so far by the organizing committee towards having a successful event. I knew that you started with little or no funds, but seeing how much you have done means you are miracle workers. “I read a lot about what you have done when I was at the Olympics. I’m not surprised because the theme of the competition” Playing for Good” is in synch with the vision of the Aisha Buhari Foundation which encourages the girl child to excel,” he said. The Minister assured that all necessary support will be given to make the competition a huge success.

“When Amaju Pinnick told me of the plans to stage the competition, the first question I asked him was if he had enough time and he said yes and I promised to lend my support. I’m glad that the event is now a reality. “The competition will excite, inspire and unite people. Whatever will unite people has the full support of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. So my support is total especially since it has to do with female football. “

