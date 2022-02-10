Aisha Buhari, Ganduje seek quick punishment for Hanifa’s killer

Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, is worried about the gruesome murder of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, demanding quick punishment for her killer. Abdulmalik Tanko and Hashimu Isyaku and Fatima Jibrin are being tried by a Kano State High Court over the killing of the pupil. “In a situation where children are no longer safe in the schools, then the Nigerian society has become something else. We want to see those behind the killing be punished immediately,” Mrs Buhari said. The President’s wife, who is in Kano on a private visit, condoled with Hanifa’s family.

She said: “Only sound punishment would convince mothers who are the most touched persons in the innocent girl’s killing. “We want to see one or two persons facing the law and been quickly executed so that we will know that corrective measures have been taken. “Right now the Nigerian society has become something else. If a teacher who is trusted with children would be behind this dastardly act, they should be punished immediately so that others who are willing minds would know the consequences.” Governor Umar Ganduje, who alongside his wife Hafsat, received Aisha, said government is ready to assent to the death warrant for Hanifa’s killers immediately.

