Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to dinner

Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has invited presidential aspirants across political parties to break Saturday’s Ramadan fast (Iftar) together at the Presidential Villa. The invitation to the dinner specifically asked the intending attendees not to come along with their mobile devices, except for their invitation cards which would serve as their entry passes.

It was, however, clari- fied that the ‘drop phone’ instruction will naturally not apply to some of the attendees, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors and ministers that would be attending. The Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullah, confirmed the invitation. Abdullahi said: “There is nothing here. This is a standard operational protocol in the Villa when you are having either of the three occupants of the Presidency. If they are coming for an event, this is supposed to be DSS enforced.”

 

Fuel price hike: JAF, others to commence nationwide protests Sept 16

The Joint Action Front (JAF) yesterday urged Nigerians to brace up for mass actions to protest the latest hike in prices of fuel, electricity tariffs and Value Added Tax (VAT). The labour movement said it would commence a nationwide protest to reject the hike on Wednesday, September 16, and demand the immediate and unconditional reversal […]
MEDICAL TOURISM: CBN raises healthcare intervention funds to N200bn

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has announced that the apex bank has increased its healthcare sector intervention from N100 billion to N200 billion as part of efforts to reduce the amount of foreign exchange that the nation spends on medical tourism. He disclosed this at the opening of […]
Zelensky praises Ukrainians for withstanding 50 days of war

  President Zelensky’s latest address to the nation marks the 50th day of war and pays respects to Ukraine’s defenders. “Unbreakable people of the bravest country,” his speech begins. “We have withstood 50 days already. Fifty days of Russian invasion, although the occupiers gave us a maximum of five.” “This period, these 50 days have […]

