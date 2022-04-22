Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to dinner

Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has invited presidential aspirants across political parties to break Saturday’s Ramadan fast (Iftar) together at the Presidential Villa. The invitation to the dinner specifically asked the intending attendees not to come along with their mobile devices, except for their invitation cards which would serve as their entry passes.

It was, however, clari- fied that the ‘drop phone’ instruction will naturally not apply to some of the attendees, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors and ministers that would be attending. The Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullah, confirmed the invitation. Abdullahi said: “There is nothing here. This is a standard operational protocol in the Villa when you are having either of the three occupants of the Presidency. If they are coming for an event, this is supposed to be DSS enforced.”

