Aisha Buhari: Nigerian students to embark on indefinite protest

The umbrella body of higher institution students across the country will on Monday December 5, embark on an indefinite protest against the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, and the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman.

The protests, according to a statement by the National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Usman Umar Barambu is to press home demand for the release of Aminu Adamu Muhammed, a student of the Federal University, Dutse, who was arrested and sent to jail for allegedly defaming the First Lady.

Bambu explained that the protections become inevitable after all other avenues for amicable assessment of Mrs. Buhari proved abortive. “Sequel to the exhaustion of all options available to us before confrontation in seeking the freedom of one of us who was arrested in questionable manner, tortured, molested, harassed, and detained by agents of the government, you are hereby notified of the decision of the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students is to proceed with a nationwide protest.”

 

