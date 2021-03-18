News

Aisha Buhari returns, 6 months after

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

There were indications that the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has returned to the country after about six months stay in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
She had left the country unannounced last year to ostensibly to participate in the wedding ceremony of one of her daughters but had stayed back since then.
The wife of the president is believed to have arrived Thursday morning.
Although there was no official confirmation of her return as her spokesmen kept mum in the matter, activities around her office suggested her planned return to the office.
Her office, for instance, has been fumigated.

Our Reporters

