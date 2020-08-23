Aisha Buhari returns from Dubai, preaches against medical tourism

Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, has urged healthcare providers to take advantage of the Federal Government’s N100 billion credit support for the sector.

Speaking after a medical trip to Dubai, she said there is an urgent need to develop the health sector in order to reduce medical tourism.

She was flown to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for medical treatment during the Sallah break.

She reportedly suffered persistent neck pains after returning from a condolence visit to Florence Ajimobi, widow of a former governor of Oyo. In a statement on Saturday, the first lady thanked Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes, adding that she has fully recovered.

