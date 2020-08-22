Aisha Buhari returns from Dubai, preaches against medical tourism

Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, has urged healthcare providers to take advantage of the Federal Government’s N100 billion credit support for the sector.

Speaking after a medical trip to Dubai, she said there is an urgent need to develop the health sector in order to reduce medical tourism.

She was flown to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for medical treatment during the Sallah break.

She reportedly suffered persistent neck pains after returning from a condolence visit to Florence Ajimobi, widow of a former governor of Oyo.

In a statement on Saturday, the first lady thanked Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes, adding that she has fully recovered.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes while I was away for medical treatment. I am well now and fully recovered and have since returned back home, Nigeria,” she said in a statement.

“On our way back, the Nigerian Air force Flight encountered a violent clear air turbulence which was navigated safely and professionally by the Captain and crew of the Flight.

“I want to commend and appreciate the courage and professionalism of the Captain and his crew, the wonderful gallant servicemen and women of the entire Nigerian Airforce for their dedication to duty and the quality of maintenance of its Fleet.”

The first lady, her aides and some air force officials at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja after her return from the medical trip

“I recall hosting the private healthcare Providers earlier in the year and we had a very productive engagement where the issue of building the capacity of Nigeria health sector was the major focus, and funding was discovered to be the major challenge.

“I, therefore, call on the healthcare providers to take the advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines for the operation of NGN100 Billion Credit Support for the Healthcare Sector as was released recently contained in a circular dated March 25, 2020 to the Commercial Banks.

“This will no doubt help in building and expanding the capacity of the Nigerian health sector and ultimately reduce medical trips and tourism outside the Country.”

Earlier in the year, the president, who has embarked on numerous medical trips to the UK, had said frequent medical trips abroad must stop because they are not beneficial to the country.

“Nigerians have suffered so much going abroad for medical treatment. This is not good for us and it must stop because we can’t afford it again,” Buhari had said.

