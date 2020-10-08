Aisha Buhari, Sanwo-Olu’s wife to lead 6,000 participants in Lagos Women’s conference

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, is expected to lead over 6,000 participants, who are expected to attend the 20th National Women’s Conference (NWC) of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) to be held virtually from October 14 to 15, 2020 in line with COVID-19 regulations, First Lady of Lagos State and COWLSO Chairman, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has said.

Briefing journalists on the activities lined up for this year’s edition of the COWLSO conference at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, Mrs Sanwo-Olu said all is now set to host the conference, revealing that necessary arrangements have been firmed up.

According to her: “Last year, we had about 3,000 participants physically. With the present pandemic protocols in place, we know that is not possible and so the NWC Committee decided that it will be virtual this year.

“In line with the guidelines put in place by the administration of the governor of Lagos State that says we must have fewer people in a place depending on the size, we have decided this year that inside the hall, there will not be more than 100 to 200 people and because it is now virtual, we are expecting that if we have had 3,000 people, our expectation this year is that it might double the number.”

She said the participants at the physical venue will be minimal, while all COVID-19 safety regulations would be strictly observed.

