Aisha Buhari seeks more foreign support for women in politics

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has called on ambassadors of coun-tries represented in Nigeria to do more to ensure women participation in politics because of their importance to national development. She equally appealed to them to provide more support to wives of leaders in Africa to enable them to build bridges and wage peace rather than war. The wife of the president spoke when she hosted female heads of diplomatic missions, United Nation agencies and wives of Ambassadors to Eid-el-Fitr dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday night.

She commended them for the support that they have provided in the past to her as the First Lady of Nigeria and President of the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFPLM) as well as her Foundation, The Future Assured. Mrs. Buhari explained that the dinner was organised in appreciation for the envoys past support.

