News

Aisha Buhari shares el-Rufai video on ‘elements in Aso Villa working against APC’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, has shared a video clip of an interview featuring Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, on her Instagram page. Earlier on Wednesday, el-Rufai, in an interview on Channels Television, said there are persons in Buhari’s administration working to ensure the All Progressives Congress (APC) loses the presidential election. “Most of the people in the villa are not members of our party. I believe there are elements in the villa that want us to lose the election because they didn’t have their way,” el- Rufai had said.

“They had their candidates, and their candidates didn’t win the primaries and I think they are still trying to get us to lose the election and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right.” Hours later, the first lady took to her Instagram account to share the video clip of el-Rufai speaking about the “elements” in the presidential villa, with the caption “#longlivethefederalrepublicofnigeria”. Aisha is the grand patron of the Tinubu/Shettima women campaign team and she has equally shown public support for Tinubu’s candidacy. Meanwhile, on several occasions, the president’s wife had publicly complained about fifth columnists in the presidential villa.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CVR: INEC to suspend online registration May 30

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said online voter registration will be suspended on May 30, this year. INEC Chairman Prof. Mohmood Yakubu, at a meeting with civil society organisations (CSOs), said this is to enable the online registrants to complete their registration physically at the designated centres before the exercise is finally suspended on […]
News

Obi celebrates silver jubilee, donates N2m to hospital

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that investing in the progress and development of society is the best and most fulfilling way to mark his birthday. Obi said this when he took his 60th birthday celebration to Diocesan Hospital, Nnewi, where he made […]
News

Finally, US court sentences Hushpuppi to 11 years, three months

Posted on Author Reporter

A notorious Instagram influencer from Nigeria has been jailed for more than 11 years in the US for his role in an international fraud syndicate. Hushpuppi, whose real name was Ramon Abbas, flaunted his wealthy lifestyle on his page which had 2.8 million followers until it was disabled, reports the BBC. The judge in Los […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica